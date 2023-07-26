Cardinals begin first camp under new coach Jonathan Gannon, eagerly await QB Murray’s return

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — New Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon has a simple plan to decide when franchise quarterback Kyler Murray is ready to make his return from a torn ACL in his right knee.

“When he tells me,” Gannon said.

The timing of that much-awaited conversation will be a huge factor in the kind of season the franchise has in the coming months.

The Cardinals opened training camp on Wednesday afternoon at State Farm Stadium, shielded from the 115-degree weather that has baked central Arizona over the past few weeks. Unsurprisingly, some of the team’s best players — including Murray and veteran tight end Zach Ertz — were placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list prior to the workout.

Ertz is also recovering from a torn ACL. The tight end — wearing his wife Julie’s U.S. soccer jersey in advance of the team’s game against the Netherlands in the World Cup — said he’s watched as Murray has made quick progress.

“He’s been working extremely hard, grinding every day. We’ve been training a lot together,” Ertz said. “I told him the other day that our chemistry when we get back on the field together is going to be remarkable.”

Murray — who signed a $230.5 million, five-year deal last offseason — is about seven months removed from surgery following his knee injury on Dec. 12 against the New England Patriots. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has been working out over the summer, graduating to straight-line sprints and other agility work.

Murray was on the sidelines during Wednesday’s practice.

“He’s doing good, starting on PUP,” Gannon said. “I like how he’s progressing. I like the plan we have moving forward. He did an excellent job this summer. He has really good days, he has some bad days, too. Just like anyone who has had that injury.”

Not all of the Cardinals’ star players were on the sidelines. Safety Budda Baker went through a full workout, even as he hopes to negotiate a new contract.

“He’ll be out there,” Gannon said before practice. “He’s good to go. 100%.”

Murray’s injury is just one of the challenges Gannon faces in his first season as a head coach. The former Philadelphia defensive coordinator — who helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season — is one new face among many.

The Cardinals overhauled their front office and coaching staff after last season’s miserable 4-13 record, parting ways with coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim while bringing in Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Gannon said he’s been preparing for his first training camp as a head coach for 30 years — an impressive feat considering he’s only 40 years old.

“You start taking in thoughts when you go through a training camp in third or fourth grade,” Gannon said, laughing. “And you’re like ‘Why I’m I doing leg lifts for five hours?’ Probably don’t want to do that.”

One of Gannon’s first tasks is deciding on a quarterback until Murray returns — a battle that includes veteran Colt McCoy, rookie Clayton Tune and David Blough. McCoy has the most experience of the trio with 36 career starts, including three for the Cardinals in each of the past two seasons.

Gannon’s also trying to retool a defense that lost two of its best pass rushers in the now-retired J.J. Watt and Zach Allen, who left for the Denver Broncos in free agency. He’ll have a pair of good safeties with Baker and Jalen Thompson, along with a couple promising young players like Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins.

Otherwise, there are a lot of jobs up for grabs.

That’s one reason not much is expected from the Cardinals this season. Arizona’s odds to win the Super Bowl are 18,000 to 1, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which is tied for the longest odds in the NFL with the Houston Texans.

Gannon said that won’t change the high expectations he has for his team — particularly when it comes to the process of getting better.

“What’s winning behavior and what’s not winning behavior,” Gannon said. “We operate under that set of standards. They know for us to have a chance to compete on Sundays and win football games, you have to display winning behavior.”

