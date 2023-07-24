Italy's Lisa Boattin reacts agains a call by the referee during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup: Italy beat Argentina
Climate activist Greta Thunberg, centre, arrives at Malmo district court on a charge of disobeying police at a protest in southern Sweden last month, in Malmo, Sweden, Monday, July 24, 2023. Thunberg was charged because she refused to comply with police orders to leave the scene during the protest, according to Swedish Prosecution Authority spokeswoman Annika Collin and a statement from prosecutors. (Andreas Hillergren/ TT News Agency via AP)
Greta Thunberg appears in court
Flames rise during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes, Greece, Saturday, July 22, 2023. A large wildfire burning on the Greek island of Rhodes for a fifth day has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts. (Argyris Mantikos/Eurokinissi via AP)
Wildfires in Greece: new evacuations ordered
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Twitter’s new logo
Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal makes record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe, left, and his brother Ethan Mbappe attend a training session at the new Paris Saint-Germain training center Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Poissy, west of Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

By JAMES ROBSON
 
SYDNEY (AP) — Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal made a record 300 million euro ($332 million) bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe on Monday.

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the offer for its player and has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe.

The 2018 World Cup winner is in a contract standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his deal.

Other news
KI Klaksvik's players celebrate their 3-0 victory after the soccer Champions League qualifying first round second leg match between Ferencvaros and KI Klaksvik of the Faroe Islands in Groupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Tibor Illyes/MTI via AP)
In Champions League qualifying, 1993 champion Marseille paired with Dnipro-1 or Panathinaikos
Marseille was the first winner of the rebranded Champions League in 1993 and was in the draw for the third qualifying round of the current edition.
From left, players Melanie Leupholz, Sarai Linder, Lena Lattwein, Svenja Hut, Laura Freigang, Sara Doorsoun, Carolin Simon, Sophia Kleinherne, Chantal Hagel and Felicitas Rauch warm up during training session of the German women's national soccer team in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2023. The women's soccer world championships take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20, 2023 until August 20, 2023. (Daniel Loeb/dpa/dpa via AP)
Germany players commit some of their Women’s World Cup bonuses to grassroots programs
Players for two-time Women’s World Cup champion Germany will donate a percentage of their World Cup bonuses to grassroots girls soccer organizations.
Italy's Lisa Boattin reacts agains a call by the referee during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Cristiana Girelli’s goal gives Italy 1-0 win over Argentina at the Women’s World Cup
Cristiana Girelli’s goal in the 87th minute broke a stalemate and Italy kicked off the Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Argentina on Monday night.
New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
New Zealand’s suddenly popular Women’s World Cup team seeks spot in knockout rounds
New Zealand is potentially one win away from advancing to the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup for the first time in team history, and the co-host nation has quickly embraced its Football Ferns.

Instead, he plans to walk away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid.

PSG cut Mbappe from its preseason tour of Japan on Saturday, with the French club determined to sell him unless he can be convinced to sign a new contract.

