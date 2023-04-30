Drive-by shooting in Louisiana kills 1 victim, injures 5

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A drive-by shooting killed one person and wounded five others early Sunday in the south Louisiana city of Lafayette.

Police said unidentified people traveling in a vehicle began shooting at people in another vehicle around 3 a.m. at an intersection of two major roads just west of downtown Lafayette.

Police arrived to find five people shot, one of whom later died. The other four were taken to hospitals. A sixth person later arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound was in critical condition early Sunday.

Investigating police did not name the person who died, or any suspects in the shooting.