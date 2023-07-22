Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Francis Touchet named interim superintendent for Lafayette school system

 
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — An interim superintendent is in place for a southwest Louisiana school system whose current leader announced she was stepping down.

The Lafayette Parish School Board on Wednesday tapped Francis Touchet, the system’s associate superintendent, to temporarily replace Irma Trosclair until a permanent superintendent is found, news outlets reported.

“It’s been my honor and privilege to serve as superintendent,” said Trosclair, whose resignation was effective Thursday. “This was a very difficult decision because I have enjoyed this work. I thank you for the honor of serving as superintendent.”

Touchet was named to the interim post after a unanimous vote by the board. Touchet has been associate superintendent since 2019 after working for the Louisiana Department of Education, where he provided support services for several parishes.

Touchet told KLFY-TV that he would be applying for the full-time position.

“I will wait on the direction from the board and the attorneys on when that takes place, but yes, our team is committed to applying for this job so that we can continue to keep the stability moving forward,” he said.