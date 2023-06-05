Fire set by man at northwestern Indiana jail extinguished quickly with little damage

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A man walked into a northwestern Indiana jail on Monday, poured an accelerant on the flood and lit it, starting a small fire that was quickly extinguished, a sheriff said.

Surveillance video at the Lake County Jail in Crown Point shows the man entering the lobby of the jail shortly before noon and walking around it, pouring the accelerant from a container and lighting it into a trail of flames before he quickly leaves the lobby,

The fire was extinguished quickly, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a news release.

No one was injured and there was no major damage, Martinez said.