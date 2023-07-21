Ferry carrying traffic across Lake Michigan suspends service after ramping system failure

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
U.S. News

Ferry carrying traffic across Lake Michigan suspends service after ramping system failure

FILE- People watch as the S.S. Badger backs into its docked on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, for the final time for its 2021 season in Ludington, Mich., and ending nearly five months of daily round trips across Lake Michigan. The S.S. Badger ferry carrying traffic across Lake Michigan suspended trips indefinitely on Friday, July 21, 2023, after a mechanical failure of its ramping system. Lake Michigan Carferry, which owns and operates the S.S. Badger from Ludington, Mich, to Manitowoc, Wis.,, said it has “engaged a quick-response team of Great Lakes partners to repair the issue as quickly and safely as possible. They are at work now assessing the situation.” (Justin Cooper/Ludington Daily News via AP, File)

FILE- People watch as the S.S. Badger backs into its docked on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, for the final time for its 2021 season in Ludington, Mich., and ending nearly five months of daily round trips across Lake Michigan. The S.S. Badger ferry carrying traffic across Lake Michigan suspended trips indefinitely on Friday, July 21, 2023, after a mechanical failure of its ramping system. Lake Michigan Carferry, which owns and operates the S.S. Badger from Ludington, Mich, to Manitowoc, Wis.,, said it has “engaged a quick-response team of Great Lakes partners to repair the issue as quickly and safely as possible. They are at work now assessing the situation.” (Justin Cooper/Ludington Daily News via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — A ferry carrying traffic across Lake Michigan suspended trips indefinitely on Friday after a mechanical failure of its ramping system.

Lake Michigan Carferry, which owns and operates the S.S. Badger from Ludington, Michigan, to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, said it has “engaged a quick-response team of Great Lakes partners to repair the issue as quickly and safely as possible. They are at work now assessing the situation.”

Ticketed passengers can call 1-800-841-4243 for a refund or to change a reservation.

Other news
FILE - Jim Dreyer, a long-distance swimmer, arrives at Belle Isle in Detroit, Aug. 7, 2013. Dreyer, who swam across Lake Michigan in 1998, said he's returning 25 years later for a longer splash. Dreyer will attempt to swim at least 82.5 miles (133 kilometers), without getting out of the water, from Milwaukee to Grand Haven, Michigan, beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Lake Michigan marathon swimmer returning to fundraise, aims to swim more than 80 miles
A man who swam across Lake Michigan in 1998 said he’s returning 25 years later for a longer splash. Jim Dreyer said he will attempt to swim at least 82.5 miles, from Milwaukee to Grand Haven, Michigan, beginning on Aug. 1.
Christine Geiger cuts a customer's hair at her salon Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Traverse City, Mich. Geiger has drawn criticism after posting on social media that anyone identifying as other than a man or woman is not welcome at her business. Geiger tells The Associated Press she believes small businesses should be able to serve whom they wish. City officials are investigating whether she is violating an anti-discrimination ordinance. (AP Photos/John Flesher)
Michigan city investigates salon owner’s online comments about gender identity
A northern Michigan city is investigating after a hair salon owner posted on social media that anyone identifying as other than a man or woman is not welcome at her business.
FILE - The BP Whiting refinery in East Chicago, Ind., stands on Sept. 21, 2017. A BP subsidiary will pay a $40 million penalty and install technology to control releases of benzene and other contaminants at its Whiting oil refinery on the Indiana shoreline of Lake Michigan, Biden administration officials said Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (DroneBase via AP, File)
BP subsidiary agrees to record $40M penalty and pollution-cutting steps at Lake Michigan refinery
Federal officials say a BP subsidiary will pay a $40 million penalty and install technology to control the release of benzene and other contaminants at its Whiting oil refinery in northern Indiana.

Designated a National Historic Landmark, the S.S. Badger was built in 1953 by Christy Corp. in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, for C&O Railway Co.

It once carried rail cars between Ludington and Manitowoc and can now accommodate 600 passengers and 180 vehicles, including RVs, motorcycles, motor coaches and commercial trucks.