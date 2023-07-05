A Chicago-area man died after jumping into Lake Michigan to help a child who fell off a raft

WINNETKA, Ill. (AP) — A Chicago-area man jumped from a boat into Lake Michigan to help at least one child who fell off a raft the boat was towing but eventually went underwater and later died, officials said.

The man, who was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Luke Laidley, 43, was taken Tuesday afternoon to an Evanston hospital in serious condition. Fire officials said the Winnetka man later died.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, said medical examiner’s office spokesperson Natalia Derevyanny.

Winnetka Police Chief Brian O’Connell said the city’s police and fire departments were called to an area near the city’s Elder Beach about 1:20 p.m., Tuesday for a water rescue.

Witnesses said Laidley, who was boating with others on the lakefront, jumped into the lake to help at least one child who had fallen off a raft being pulled by the boat, WMAQ-TV reported.

But Laidley ended up going underwater before others pulled him back onto the boat and beginning CPR as the boat returned to the shore.

Firefighters and paramedics then worked on Laidley before taking him to the hospital where he died.

Winnetka is located in Chicago’s northern suburbs along Lake Michigan.