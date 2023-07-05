(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
U.S. News

A Chicago-area man died after jumping into Lake Michigan to help a child who fell off a raft

 
Share

WINNETKA, Ill. (AP) — A Chicago-area man jumped from a boat into Lake Michigan to help at least one child who fell off a raft the boat was towing but eventually went underwater and later died, officials said.

The man, who was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Luke Laidley, 43, was taken Tuesday afternoon to an Evanston hospital in serious condition. Fire officials said the Winnetka man later died.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, said medical examiner’s office spokesperson Natalia Derevyanny.

Other news
FILE - The BP Whiting refinery in East Chicago, Ind., stands on Sept. 21, 2017. A BP subsidiary will pay a $40 million penalty and install technology to control releases of benzene and other contaminants at its Whiting oil refinery on the Indiana shoreline of Lake Michigan, Biden administration officials said Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (DroneBase via AP, File)
BP subsidiary agrees to record $40M penalty and pollution-cutting steps at Lake Michigan refinery
Federal officials say a BP subsidiary will pay a $40 million penalty and install technology to control the release of benzene and other contaminants at its Whiting oil refinery in northern Indiana.

Winnetka Police Chief Brian O’Connell said the city’s police and fire departments were called to an area near the city’s Elder Beach about 1:20 p.m., Tuesday for a water rescue.

Witnesses said Laidley, who was boating with others on the lakefront, jumped into the lake to help at least one child who had fallen off a raft being pulled by the boat, WMAQ-TV reported.

But Laidley ended up going underwater before others pulled him back onto the boat and beginning CPR as the boat returned to the shore.

Firefighters and paramedics then worked on Laidley before taking him to the hospital where he died.

Winnetka is located in Chicago’s northern suburbs along Lake Michigan.