June 4, 2023 GMT
Single-A Florida State League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|29
|21
|.580
|—
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|29
|21
|.580
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|21
|29
|.420
|8
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|33
|.327
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|36
|13
|.735
|—
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|27
|23
|.540
|9½
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|26
|24
|.520
|10½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|24
|26
|.480
|12½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|21
|29
|.420
|15½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|20
|30
|.400
|16½
___
|Saturday's Games
Jupiter 14, Lakeland 5, 1st game
Jupiter 5, Lakeland 4, 2nd game
Palm Beach 7, Daytona 4
St. Lucie 10, Fort Myers 8
Clearwater 4, Dunedin 3
Bradenton 6, Tampa 5
|Sunday's Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, noon
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, noon
Dunedin at Clearwater, noon
Bradenton at Tampa, noon
Jupiter at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
