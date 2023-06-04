AP NEWS
Single-A Florida State League Glance

June 4, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)2921.580
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2921.580
Daytona (Cincinnati)2129.4208
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1633.32712½

West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)3613.735
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2723.540
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2624.52010½
Dunedin (Toronto)2426.48012½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2129.42015½
Lakeland (Detroit)2030.40016½

___

Saturday's Games

Jupiter 14, Lakeland 5, 1st game

Jupiter 5, Lakeland 4, 2nd game

Palm Beach 7, Daytona 4

St. Lucie 10, Fort Myers 8

Clearwater 4, Dunedin 3

Bradenton 6, Tampa 5

Sunday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, noon

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, noon

Dunedin at Clearwater, noon

Bradenton at Tampa, noon

Jupiter at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

