May 26, 2023 GMT
Single-A Florida State League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|22
|19
|.537
|2½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|17
|25
|.405
|8
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|31
|.244
|14½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|31
|10
|.756
|—
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|23
|17
|.575
|7½
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|23
|18
|.561
|8
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|21
|19
|.525
|9½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|18
|24
|.429
|13½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|15
|25
|.375
|15½
___
|Thursday's Games
Clearwater at St. Lucie, suspd. 1st inning to be completed May 26
Fort Myers 2, Dunedin 1, suspd. 3rd inning to be completed May 26
Tampa at Palm Beach, ppd.
Jupiter at Bradenton, ppd.
Lakeland 3, Daytona 2
|Friday's Games
Tampa at Palm Beach, 2, 4 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 2, 5 p.m.
Jupiter at Bradenton,2, 5 p.m.
Clearwater at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Lakeland at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Clearwater at St. Lucie, 2, 4 p.m.
Tampa at Palm Beach, 4 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Fort Myers at Dunedin, noon
Tampa at Palm Beach, noon
Jupiter at Bradenton, noon
Clearwater at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Lakeland at Daytona, 5 p.m.