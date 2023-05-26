AP NEWS
Single-A Florida State League Glance

May 26, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2416.600
Jupiter (Miami)2219.537
Daytona (Cincinnati)1725.4058
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1031.24414½

West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)3110.756
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2317.575
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2318.5618
Dunedin (Toronto)2119.525
Lakeland (Detroit)1824.42913½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1525.37515½

Thursday's Games

Clearwater at St. Lucie, suspd. 1st inning to be completed May 26

Fort Myers 2, Dunedin 1, suspd. 3rd inning to be completed May 26

Tampa at Palm Beach, ppd.

Jupiter at Bradenton, ppd.

Lakeland 3, Daytona 2

Friday's Games

Tampa at Palm Beach, 2, 4 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 2, 5 p.m.

Jupiter at Bradenton,2, 5 p.m.

Clearwater at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Clearwater at St. Lucie, 2, 4 p.m.

Tampa at Palm Beach, 4 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fort Myers at Dunedin, noon

Tampa at Palm Beach, noon

Jupiter at Bradenton, noon

Clearwater at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 5 p.m.

