Single-A Florida State League Glance

May 12, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1812.600
Jupiter (Miami)1713.5671
Daytona (Cincinnati)1119.3677
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)822.26710

West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)228.733
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1812.6004
Dunedin (Toronto)1713.5675
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1614.5336
Lakeland (Detroit)1218.40010
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1119.36711

___

Thursday's Games

Palm Beach 7, Jupiter 0

Dunedin 15, Clearwater 5

Bradenton 6, Lakeland 4

Daytona 9, St. Lucie 3

Fort Myers 4, Tampa 0

Friday's Games

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Palm Beach at Jupiter, noon

Clearwater at Dunedin, noon

Tampa at Fort Myers, noon

Lakeland at Bradenton, noon

St. Lucie at Daytona, 5 p.m.

