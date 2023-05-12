May 12, 2023 GMT
Single-A Florida State League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|17
|13
|.567
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|11
|19
|.367
|7
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|8
|22
|.267
|10
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|18
|12
|.600
|4
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|17
|13
|.567
|5
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|16
|14
|.533
|6
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|12
|18
|.400
|10
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|19
|.367
|11
___
|Thursday's Games
Palm Beach 7, Jupiter 0
Dunedin 15, Clearwater 5
Bradenton 6, Lakeland 4
Daytona 9, St. Lucie 3
Fort Myers 4, Tampa 0
|Friday's Games
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Tampa at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Palm Beach at Jupiter, noon
Clearwater at Dunedin, noon
Tampa at Fort Myers, noon
Lakeland at Bradenton, noon
St. Lucie at Daytona, 5 p.m.