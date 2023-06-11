FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Single-A Florida State League Glance

 
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)3323.589
Jupiter (Miami)3125.5542
Daytona (Cincinnati)2333.41110
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1936.345313½

West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)4015.722
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3026.52710½
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2927.52711½
Dunedin (Toronto)2729.49113½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2630.45514½
Lakeland (Detroit)2135.38219½

___

Friday’s Games

Jupiter 12, Palm Beach 2

Daytona 7, St. Lucie 3

Tampa 12, Lakeland 5

Bradenton 6, Dunedin 4

Fort Myers 6, Clearwater 1

Saturday’s Games

Tampa 13, Lakeland 7

Palm Beach 4, Jupiter 1

Clearwater 8, Fort Myers 4

St. Lucie 8, Daytona 2

Bradenton 7, Dunedin 6

Sunday’s Games

Palm Beach at Jupiter, noon

Clearwater at Fort Myers, noon

Dunedin at Bradenton, noon

Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 5 p.m.

Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.