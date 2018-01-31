Deer Lakes girls savor rare win at Burrell

Victoria Keibler remembers her older teammates telling her about Deer Lakes’ struggles at Burrell when she joined the Lancers as a freshman.

So it felt even more satisfying to help end that pain Monday, when the Lancers overcame an early deficit to post a 40-36 win over the Bucs, their first road victory against Burrell since 2012.

“It took us until my junior year to do it, but I’m proud we did it,” Keibler said.

Burrell represented something of a house of horrors for Deer Lakes and for much of the rest of the section, as the Bucs ran roughshod over their section opponents for half a decade. Even last season, when Deer Lakes split the season series with Burrell, the Bucs blasted the Lancers by 38 points in the meeting at Burrell.

“We’ve had this stipulation or this air of we don’t play well here,” Deer Lakes coach Dave Petruska said. “I’m really proud that we came into a school that we have not won in in my entire coaching career here and took care of it.”

