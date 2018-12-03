FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Oak Lake Golf Course will be open for 2019 season

By Madasyn Czebiniak
 
Oak Lake Golf Course and Lounge in Upper Burrell has yet to find a buyer and plans to open for the 2019 golf season.

The owners are booking events and plan to make minor changes and long-overdue improvements.

The Conley family, who has owned Oak Lake for nearly five decades, put the 18-hole golf course up for sale via a sealed bid auction.

They received interest from people in 10 different states, including golf course operators and developers. However, none of the potential buyers immediately met the family’s criteria for sale, so they decided to keep the course open next year, Jodi Conley said.

“In some cases (it was price), in other cases it was the way an offer was structured,” she said. “That’s really all I can say about that.”

Jodi Conley works at the course and is married to Michael Conley, one of the golf course owners. He’s also an Upper Burrell supervisor. The other owner is Michael’s brother-in-law, Charles Brouwer. The two took it over from family patriarch Bernie Conley in 2013.

When the course first opened in 1956, it had just nine holes. Bernie Conley, who bought the course in 1972 after a brief stint of being one of three partners, wanted to add an additional nine.

The family bought land from Alcoa to build the second half of the course. It was built in 1984 and opened in 1985. Bernie Conley died in 2014.

Jodi Conley said there are hopes that whoever buys the property keeps it as a golf course, but it is not a stipulation of the sale. She said potential buyers will be made aware that the family will be staying at Oak Lake and keeping it open for the entire 2019 season.

The course sits on roughly 116 acres and is made up of three tax parcels. It is made up of two zoning districts -- agriculture residential and industrial. Some other allowable uses for the property include vineyards, farm market, single-family homes, and recreational space.

Sandy Alderfer, the Conley’s real estate agent, said the family is still in talks with at least three potential buyers, but other people can reach out to him if interested.

“We did generate a good amount of interest, and we are still in conversation with a few parties, but were not able to close by the end this year,” he said. “They’re going to operate for another year while we continue the conversation.”