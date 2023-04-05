Frank Lampard could be short-term fix for Chelsea

FILE - Then-Everton's manager Frank Lampard looks on before the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Everton at the London Stadium in London, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Chelsea could turn to club great Frank Lampard to lead the team until the end of the season amid the search for a full-time replacement for Graham Potter. Lampard is reportedly in talks with Chelsea about taking over as interim coach. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea could turn to club great Frank Lampard to lead the team until the end of the season amid the search for a full-time replacement for Graham Potter.

Lampard was reportedly in talks with Chelsea on Wednesday about taking over as interim coach. He has been without a job since being fired by Everton in January after a year in charge.

It would mark another return to Stamford Bridge for Lampard, who played for Chelsea from 2001-14 — and became its all-time leading scorer — then managed the club from July 2019 to January 2021.

It would be a short-term fix by Chelsea’s American ownership, which has already fired two managers this season — Thomas Tuchel in September and Potter on Sunday — and is in the process of interviewing candidates for the permanent job.

Former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique was reportedly in London on Wednesday to speak to Chelsea officials. Julian Nagelsmann, who was recently fired by Bayern Munich, has also been linked with the vacancy.

Lampard was at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday to watch Chelsea draw 0-0 with Liverpool, when the team was led by Bruno Saltor — one of Potter’s assistants. Bruno was non-committal about whether he would still be in the job for the trip to Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Chelsea is languishing in 11th place in the league and unlikely to finish in the top four to qualify for the Champions League.

Lampard’s priority, then, would be the upcoming Champions League quarterfinal meeting with Real Madrid. The first leg is in Spain next week.

