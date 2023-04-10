North I-5 reopens in southwest Washington after landslide

WOODLAND, Wash. (AP) — A landslide in southwest Washington state Monday afternoon temporarily blocked and closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 5.

At least two vehicles were stuck in debris that slid down onto the freeway Monday afternoon near Woodland, Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said on Twitter.

Photos posted on Twitter by Finn appeared to show a pickup truck’s front end damaged and caught in the slide. Tree branches, mud and other debris appeared to have slid down from a hill. No injuries were reported.

As of about 4:30 p.m., there was no estimated time for the lanes to reopen and officials had asked people to avoid the area. Just before 6:30 p.m., officials said transportation crews were able to quickly clear the slide and reopen all lanes.

The Columbian reports the landslide followed days of rain that totaled more than 2.2 inches in the Woodland area, according to National Weather Service data.