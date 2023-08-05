FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FDA approves pill to treat postpartum depression
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big 12 adds Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
The Endangered Species Act, 50 years on
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
What to stream this week
FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
World News

Landslides kill 3 at base camp of a Hindu temple in northern India and 17 others are still missing

By BISWAJEET BANERJEE
 
Share

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Torrential rains triggered a landslide at a base camp of a revered Hindu temple in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand, killing three people, officials said Saturday.

At least 17 others were reported missing in the village of Gaurikund in Uttarakhand state, said Nandan Singh Rajwar, a top official of the region’s Disaster Management unit. The missing included members of two families and a few pilgrims, he said.

The landslides were reported on Thursday night when a portion of a hill caved in because of torrential rain. Giant boulders fell on roadside shops and eateries that got swept away in the fast-flowing Mandakini River.

Rajwar said rescue teams resumed their search on Saturday but efforts were hampered by heavy rains in the area.

“The (rescue) teams could only recover three bodies until Friday evening,” Rajwar said, as rescue operations were suspended due to the onslaught of rain and limited visibility.

Gaurikund, nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand, has long been a starting point for thousands of devout pilgrims embarking on the spiritual journey to the revered Kedarnath temple, one of the holiest sites for Hindus. The picturesque region attracts both tourists and religious devotees from all over the world.

The area has been grappling with heavy downpours since Wednesday, but pilgrims have still continued their spiritual journey. The temple has so far attracted over 1 million visitors this year and the pilgrimage is scheduled to continue until mid-November.

Over 6,000 people were killed or went missing in a devastating flash flood in 2013 in the same area that washed away the temple town of Kedarnath and some residential buildings built near the pilgrimage route.