Michigan Girls Prep Basketball Poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points 1. West Bloomfield (4) (17-2) 73 2. Detroit Renaissance (1) (15-0) 69 3. Rockford (16-1) 64 4. Flint Carman Ainsworth (14-0) 61 5. Farmington Hills Mercy (16-2) 57 6. Wayne Memorial (15-4) 49 7. Grosse Pointe North (15-2) 47 8. Holt (15-2) 27 9. Byron Center (15-3) 23 10. DeWitt (16-2) 18

Others receiving votes: Jackson Northwest 16, Temperance Bedford 16, North Farmington 14, Coldwater 13, Saline 11, Utica Ford 8, Kalamazoo Central 8, 18, Grand Blanc 6, Belleville 4, Lake Orion 4, East Grand Rapids 3, Rochester 3, Howell 2, Lowell 2, Riverview 1, Canton Salem 1.

Division 2

School Record Total Points 1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (5) (17-0) 75 2. Detroit Edison (14-3) 68 3. Chelsea (18-1) 64 4. Haslett (19-0) 63 5. Lake Fenton (19-0) 55 6. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard (15-3) 47 7. Vicksburg (18-0) 36 8. Goodrich (17-1) 32 9. Dearborn Divine Child (13-5) 29 10. Frankenmuth (15-2) 26

Others receiving votes: Lansing Catholic 15, Big Rapids 14, Escanaba 12, North Branch 11, Romulus 11, Redford Westfield Prep 10, Wixom St. Catherine of Siena Academy 6, Ludington 5, Standish-Sterling 5, Warren Fitzgerald 4, Marine City 4, St. Clair 3, Marysville 2, Macomb Lutheran North 2, Hamilton 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points 1. Buchanan (1) (17-1) 69 2. Dansville (2) (16-1) 64 3. Blissfield (17-1) 62 4. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (1) (12-5) 60 5. Hancock (15-1) 54 5. Lake City (1) (17-1) 54 7. Hemlock (15-3) 31 8. Traverse City St. Francis (15-2) 29 9. Sanford-Meridian (17-1) 28 (tie) Kent City (16-3) 28

Others receiving votes: McBain 22, Niles Brandywine 14, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 14, Evart 13, Harbor Springs 13, Hart 12, Calumet 12, Ovid-Elsie 7, 19, Sandusky 5, Ithaca 5, Bronson 4.

Division 4 School Record Total Points 1. Maple City Glen Lake (4) (14-2) 74 2. Kingston (1) (15-1) 69 3. Gaylord St. Mary (16-2) 63 4. Mackinaw City (16-1) 60 5. St. Charles (16-2) 53 6. Petersburg Summerfield (16-2) 40 7. Norway (17-2) 35 8. Baraga (14-3) 31 9. Cedarville (13-3) 24 10. Hillman (15-3) 20 (tie) Martin (14-3) 20

Others receiving votes: Morenci 19, Pittsford 18, Fowler 14, Lake Linden-Hubbell 14, Brethren 13, Genesee Christian 10, Colon 8, Ontonagon 8, Hillsdale Academy 3, Indian River-Inland Lakes 2, Ewen-Trout Creek 1, Manistee Catholic Central 1.