Sports

Guardians manager Francona honors Larry Doby’s legacy by writing Hall of Famer’s number 14 on cap

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, checks on Andres Gimenez after Gimenez was hit by an Atlanta Braves pitch during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, checks on Andres Gimenez after Gimenez was hit by an Atlanta Braves pitch during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan (38) and Myles Straw (7) are greeted by Terry Francona, center, after scoring on single by Amed Rosario in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 3, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan (38) and Myles Straw (7) are greeted by Terry Francona, center, after scoring on single by Amed Rosario in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 3, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan (38) is greeted by manager Terry Francona, right, after scoring in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan (38) is greeted by manager Terry Francona, right, after scoring in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By TOM WITHERS
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona felt he needed to do something special to honor Larry Doby.

On the 76th anniversary of Doby breaking the color barrier in the American League, Francona wrote the Hall of Famer’s No. 14 on his cap before Wednesday’s game.

As the national anthem was being played, Francona said he looked at Larry Doby Jr., who was in attendance and standing nearby with other family members, and felt moved to make his own personal tribute.

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel, right, rounds the bases past Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario after hitting a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Senzel saves run in 9th, homers leading off 10th and Reds beat Nationals 5-4 for sweep
Nick Senzel made a leaping catch against the right-field wall to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two=run homer leading off the 10th to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Nationals 5-4 for their first series sweep at Washington since 2006.
Frances Tiafoe of the US returns to Switzerland's Dominic Stricker in a men's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Frances Tiafoe sends footwear message to Travis Scott at Wimbledon
Frances Tiafoe is still waiting on his sneakers from Travis Scott. The American tennis player advanced to the third round at Wimbledon on Thursday and then playfully nudged the rapper to send him a pair of his new Nike sneakers.
FILE - Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, March 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. On Thursday, July 6, the Kings signed captain Kopitar to a two-year extension worth $14 million. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)
Kings sign captain Anze Kopitar to a 2-year extension worth $14 million
The Los Angeles Kings have signed captain Anze Kopitar to a two-year extension worth $14 million. Kopitar is now under contract through the 2025-26 NHL season at a salary cap hit of $7 million.
Australia's coach coach Eddie Jones speaks, during an interview after announcing his team, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, July 6, 2023, ahead of their Rugby Championship test against South Africa on Saturday. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Back as Australia coach, Eddie Jones looks to release ‘mongrel dogs’ on the world champ Springboks
Eddie Jones has a broad idea of the style of rugby he’d like to see his Australia team pursue to get back among the contenders for the Rugby World Cup this year.

“His dad couldn’t eat at the same place my dad could, and I marched in and grabbed a pen,” Francona said. “Not that that’s the biggest statement in the world, but I grabbed a silver pen and put a 14.”

A seven-time All-Star, Doby played for the Guardians from 1947-55 and helped Cleveland win its last World Series title in 1948. The team retired his No. 14 in 1994, the first year the team played in Progressive Field.

Doby was enshrined in Cooperstown in 1998. He died in 2003.

The team has celebrated Doby’s importance and lasting impact for years. Cleveland unveiled a statue of Doby at the entrance to the ballpark in 2015. For the 75th anniversary, the team wore patches on its uniforms. On Wednesday night, the Guardians gave away commemorative Doby caps along with playing a video tribute to him on the stadium’s giant scoreboard.

The Guardians have requested Major League Baseball to allow them to play at home every July 5 in the future in Doby’s honor.

Francona noted that his father, Tito, was twice traded for Doby.

“How about that?” he said. “That’s unbelievable. For years I thought my dad was exaggerating.”

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports