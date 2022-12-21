Board OKs leases to move agencies to downtown Baltimore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Board of Public Works voted Wednesday to approve the final set of leases to move a dozen state agencies and more than 3,000 employees to downtown Baltimore.

Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan involves moving 12 state agencies to help revitalize the city’s central business district. The final two leases approved are for the Department of Labor and the Department of Information Technology.

The governor announced the plan nearly two years ago to move more than 3,300 state employees downtown.

The three-member board, which includes Hogan, the comptroller and the treasurer, also approved a $500,000 grant to plan for future redevelopment of the State Center complex in the city.

Overall, the state will be vacating nearly 1.3 million square feet of state-owned office space and relocating into 934,000 square feet of commercial leased space.

The governor’s office says this will save an estimated $7.9 million each budget year.