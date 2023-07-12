The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
June CPI report
U.S. News

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder appeals 20-year prison term in massive corruption scheme

This June 30, 2023, booking photo provided by the Butler County, Ohio, Sheriff's Office shows Larry Householder, the ex-Ohio House speaker. Householder appealed the 20-year prison sentence he received for masterminding the largest corruption scheme in state history on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in a move that was anticipated. The 64-year-old Republican has been held in county jail since a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday, June 29, to the maximum penalty for racketeering allowed under federal law. (Butler County Sheriff's Office via AP)
1 of 2 | 

This June 30, 2023, booking photo provided by the Butler County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office shows Larry Householder, the ex-Ohio House speaker. Householder appealed the 20-year prison sentence he received for masterminding the largest corruption scheme in state history on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in a move that was anticipated. The 64-year-old Republican has been held in county jail since a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday, June 29, to the maximum penalty for racketeering allowed under federal law. (Butler County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This June 30, 2023, booking photo provided by the Butler County, Ohio, Sheriff's Office shows Larry Householder, the ex-Ohio House speaker. Householder appealed the 20-year prison sentence he received for masterminding the largest corruption scheme in state history on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in a move that was anticipated. The 64-year-old Republican has been held in county jail since a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday, June 29, to the maximum penalty for racketeering allowed under federal law. (Butler County Sheriff's Office via AP)
2 of 2 | 

This June 30, 2023, booking photo provided by the Butler County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office shows Larry Householder, the ex-Ohio House speaker. Householder appealed the 20-year prison sentence he received for masterminding the largest corruption scheme in state history on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in a move that was anticipated. The 64-year-old Republican has been held in county jail since a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday, June 29, to the maximum penalty for racketeering allowed under federal law. (Butler County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
 
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder appealed his 20-year prison sentence Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he was convicted of masterminding the largest corruption scheme in state history.

The 64-year-old Republican has been held in county jail since a federal judge sentenced him June 29 to the maximum penalty for racketeering allowed under federal law, and his appeal was expected.

Federal prosecutors had sought 16 to 20 years for Householder, while his lawyers had asked for 12 to 18 months on the grounds that he had been humiliated and broken by the ordeal of his widely publicized arrest, weekslong trial and conviction.

Other news
FILE - The Fox News logo is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, April 12, 2023. A former Donald Trump supporter who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Wednesday, July 12, saying the network made him a scapegoat for the Capitol insurrection. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
A former Trump supporter who got caught up in a January 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox News
A former Donald Trump supporter who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News.
Kimberly Salter, widow of Buffalo supermarket shooting victim Aaron Salter Jr., speaks during a press conference, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. Victims and relatives of last year's mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket announced Wednesday they are suing the social media sites, weapons retailers and others who they say “loaded the gun” the assailant used to kill 10 Black people and wound three other victims in an attack fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online. Libby March/The Buffalo News via AP)
Lawsuit by Buffalo supermarket shooting victims pins blame on Facebook, Amazon and other tech giants
Relatives of those killed and wounded during last year’s mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket are suing several online platforms, weapons retailers and others who they say contributed to the massacre.
FILE - The criminal complaint with the arrest warrant for James Beeks is photographed on Nov. 29, 2021. A federal judge has acquitted the former "Jesus Christ Superstar" actor of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Former ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor with Oath Keepers ties acquitted of all charges in Jan. 6 riot
A federal judge has acquitted a former “Jesus Christ Superstar” actor of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S.
FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, March 22, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. The future of a lawsuit accusing the Memphis Grizzlies star of assaulting a teenager during a pickup basketball game hinges on whether Morant will be allowed to claim that he was acting in self defense and can receive immunity under Tennessee law. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
Ja Morant’s lawyers cite ‘stand your ground’ law, self-defense in pickup basketball lawsuit
The future of a lawsuit accusing Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant of assaulting a teenager during a pickup basketball game hinges on whether Morant will be allowed to say that he was acting in self-defense and can receive immunity under Tennessee law.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Black said his sentencing decision was affected by Householder’s failure to show remorse, instead focusing his plea for leniency on the impacts his imprisonment would have on his wife, children and friends.

After a seven-week trial this winter, a jury convicted Householder of orchestrating the $60 million bribery scheme, secretly funded by Akron-based utility company FirstEnergy Corp., to secure Householder’s power, elect his allies and then to pass a $1.3 billion nuclear plant bailout and stifle a referendum on overturning the law with a dirty-tricks campaign.

Lobbyist Matt Borges, former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, was also convicted of taking part in the scheme. Borges has also weighed a possible appeal after receiving the minimum of 5 years in prison recommended by prosecutors, and he has until Thursday to file one.

Householder was arrested in 2021. At the time he was one of Ohio’s most powerful politicians, a twice-elected speaker with a fine-tuned political acumen that his members said bordered at time on bullying and threats.

The Republican-controlled House ousted him from his leadership post soon after his indictment, but Householder refused to resign for nearly a year before he was expelled from the chamber in a historic vote.

The investigation of the bribery scheme remains open, and several fired FirstEnergy executives and the former head of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio may yet be charged.