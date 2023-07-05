(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
U.S. News

Las Cruces school board chooses a new superintendent after a national search

 
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — One of New Mexico’ largest school districts has chosen an administrator from Nevada as its next leader.

The Las Cruces school board voted on Saturday to approve the selection of Ignacio Ruiz. His first day will be Aug. 1 and his annual salary will be set at $200,000 under the terms of the two-year contract.

Ruíz is an assistant superintendent for the Clark County School District in Nevada, the fifth largest school district in the nation. He previously led translation and language interpretation services for the Tucson Unified School District in Arizona.

Ruíz was among the finalists named following a national search that began in April after former Las Cruces Superintendent Ralph Ramos retired, after serving in the position for two years.

Ruíz attended Saturday’s board meeting remotely, addressing the board in both English and Spanish.

“I’m glad for this opportunity, and I’m honored and humbled to be selected as the new superintendent,” he said. “It was evident from the beginning that the board values what’s best for kids, and I look forward to being part of the Las Cruces community.”

Located just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, Las Cruces is home to about 91,000 people and the school district serves 25,000 students, most being Hispanic.