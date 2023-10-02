Las Palmas rallies late to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 in Spanish league

State senator plane crash
MADRID (AP) — Las Palmas scored two late goals to come from behind and beat Celta Vigo 2-1 for its second win of the season in the Spanish league on Monday.

Celta opened the scoring through Anastasios Douvikas in the 67th minute, but the hosts rallied with Jonathan Viera converting a penalty kick in the 84th and setting up Marc Cardona’s winning goal seven minutes into stoppage time at Gran Canaria Stadium.

The result extended Las Palmas’ unbeaten streak at home to four matches this season. It had lost three in a row against Celta in the league.

Celta dropped into the relegation zone with the loss, its fifth in eight matches. The team coached by Rafa Benítez also relinquished leads in its last two matches, against Alaves and Barcelona. It was leading 2-0 until the 81st against Barcelona.

“We are upset, again we couldn’t defend our lead,” Celta goalkeeper Ivan Villar said. “We are making mistakes that are hurting us.”

Benítez complained about a goal for Celta that was called off after video review in the first half.

“I don’t feel like talking too much,” Benítez said. “If I said everything that is on my mind right now, we would have problems.”

Celta next hosts Getafe, while Las Palmas visits Villarreal.

Real Madrid leads the league ahead of Barcelona, Girona and Atletico Madrid.

