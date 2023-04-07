AP NEWS
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

April 7, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)51.833
Sugar Land (Houston)32.600
Albuquerque (Colorado)33.5002
El Paso (San Diego)33.5002
Round Rock (Texas)23.400

West Division
WLPct.GB
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)42.667
Tacoma (Seattle)32.600½
Reno (Arizona)23.400
Sacramento (San Francisco)24.3332
Las Vegas (Oakland)15.1673

___

Wednesday's Games

Round Rock 1, Sugar Land 1, susp. top of 3rd

Salt Lake 4, Albuquerque 2

Tacoma 12, Reno 0

El Paso 8, Sacramento 5

Oklahoma City 8, Las Vegas 1

Thursday's Games

Sugar Land 5, Round Rock 2, 1st game

Round Rock at Sugar Land ppd., 2nd game

Salt Lake 6, Albuquerque 5

Sacramento 10, El Paso 5

Oklahoma City 5, Las Vegas 4

Reno at Tacoma, ppd.

Friday's Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

