April 7, 2023 GMT
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|El Paso (San Diego)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Round Rock (Texas)
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|West Division
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Reno (Arizona)
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|Wednesday's Games
Round Rock 1, Sugar Land 1, susp. top of 3rd
Salt Lake 4, Albuquerque 2
Tacoma 12, Reno 0
El Paso 8, Sacramento 5
Oklahoma City 8, Las Vegas 1
|Thursday's Games
Sugar Land 5, Round Rock 2, 1st game
Round Rock at Sugar Land ppd., 2nd game
Salt Lake 6, Albuquerque 5
Sacramento 10, El Paso 5
Oklahoma City 5, Las Vegas 4
Reno at Tacoma, ppd.
|Friday's Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
El Paso at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.