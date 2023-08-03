McDaniels says Jacobs likely will have the same role if he returns to the Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Josh Jacobs’ absence in training camp has created opportunities for the Las Vegas Raiders’ other running backs to show they should be a major part of the rotation this season.

They better take advantage of it.

Coach Josh McDaniels shot down the notion the Raiders likely would go with a more equitable distribution of carries even if the NFL’s leading rusher last season is back in the lineup. Jacobs is sitting out after not agreeing to a long-term contract.

“You go with what’s the best thing to do for the team, and certainly that was (Jacobs) last year and I wouldn’t expect that to be different this year,” McDaniels said. “But every game is a little different, every situation is a little different, the health of the team, etc. These guys all have great opportunities right now and that’s what they are focused on and trying to control their improvement day to day, and they are working really hard at doing that.”

Zamir White, drafted in the fourth round last year out of Georgia, has been taking first-team snaps. He played in 14 games last season, but had only 17 carries for 70 yards.

Jacobs was handed the ball 340 times, rushing for 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 53 passes for 400 yards.

Is there room for White to get more opportunities to make an impact and rest the star back? How White performs in camp will go a long way toward answering that question.

McDaniels said the ability of White, who is 6-foot and 215 pounds, to fight through tackles is especially noticeable.

“I’ve always been impressed with runners that do that,” McDaniels said. “Been around a number of guys that when they hit you, there’s going to be a plus-2 (yards) added on to the run. Zamir, that’s how he ran in college. That’s how we’ve seen him run mostly in practice. He didn’t have a lot of opportunity last year, obviously because of Josh, so just looking forward to continuing to work with him.

“He’s putting in a lot of time and effort into trying to be a complete player, not just a guy that has the ball and can do something with it. He wants to be good in blitz pickup, he wants to improve in the passing game. All those things are part of a young back’s progression, and he’s really working at all those phases.”

Ameer Abdullah, a ninth-year pro in second season in Las Vegas, is backing up White. Like White, his chances last season were minimal, rushing four times for 20 yards and catching 25 passes for 211 yards.

“It’s really about the moments, seizing the opportunity and just making sure that you’re representing yourself the best way no matter if it’s a kickoff return, third down, running the ball,” Abdullah said. “For me, it’s about making sure people remember me on that play.”

Behind White and Abdullah are second-year backs Brittain Brown and Sincere McCormick.

This is the time for all those players to show what they have because when and if Jacobs returns, the situation will change drastically.

Jacobs is not paying a financial penalty for missing camp, but he would sacrifice more than half a million dollars a game if he doesn’t report in time for the season. That seems unlikely.

What is more probable is Jacobs signs the franchise tag tender and the $10.1 million that comes with it or negotiates a one-year deal similar to what Saquon Barkley did with the New York Giants. Barkley agreed to an incentive-laden one-year, $11 million deal on July 26.

McDaniels said he didn’t have an update on talks with Jacobs.

“Obviously, the backs are all going to get opportunities in training camp,” McDaniels said. “They did last year, and they will always do that because this is our opportunity to try to get them all a foundation in our system and see what they can do and see if they can develop and improve. This is a really important time of the year for everybody in that regard.”

RAIDERS REVAMP FRONT OFFICE

Mike Newquist was named chief operating officer and Piper Overstreet-White was promoted to senior vice president of government and community relations that makes her the Raiders’ key contact for local and state officials.

The club also hired Kristen Banks to run the marketing department, and Heather DeSanto was promoted to head of human resources.

