Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers ruled out for Sunday’s game at Buffalo with concussion

Las Vegas wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was ruled out for Sunday’s game at Buffalo because of a concussion, costing the Raiders a valuable weapon when they play the Bills.

Meyers was injured in last Sunday’s 17-16 victory at Denver. He was the Raiders’ leading receiver against the Broncos, catching nine passes for 81 yards and both Las Vegas touchdowns. That included the winning 6-yard TD catch with 6:34 left.

He was hit in the head on the following drive in which the Raiders ran out the final 5:08.

Meyers’ absence could mean added targets for receivers Hunter Renfrow and Kristian Wilkerson as well as tight end Michael Mayer. One of those players will need to take pressure of No. 1 receiver Davante Adams.

“We won’t have any more weeks where we don’t have somebody that’s banged up,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. “The season has begun, and the injuries will happen as nature takes its course and other people have opportunities here to go out there and produce. That’s what we expect them to do, and we’re excited for those opportunities for those guys.”

