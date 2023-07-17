FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Josh Jacobs and the Raiders fail to reach long-term deal, AP sources say

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stands on the sideline before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. The Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs are at a contract impasse. Las Vegas placed the franchise tag on Jacobs, but he has not signed and hopes for a long-term contract. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)

By MARK ANDERSON
 
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders, who led the NFL in rushing last season, failed to reach an agreement on a long-term extension by Monday’s deadline, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. One person was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and the other because of its sensitivity.

The failure of the two sides to reach a deal could prompt Jacob to sit out training camp and perhaps even this season. Jacobs doesn’t have anything to lose financially by missing camp, but he would be forfeiting paychecks by not playing games.

The Raiders placed the franchise tag on Jacobs on March 6, which means he would play on a $10.1 million deal this season if he returns to the team. The veterans report July 25, and training camp opens the following day.

Jacobs has been clear about his position all along, even saying at one point he would be a “hero turned villain” if forced to play under the tag.

He is the latest example of the changing climate for running backs, who have gone from a prominent position of being able to help lead teams to Super Bowls to an expendable spot where workhorse backs are less valued.

Though Jacobs led the league with 1,653 yards rushing, the Raiders went 6-11 last season.

Jacobs’ expected absence adds another element of uncertainty to Las Vegas. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and defensive end and first-round draft pick Tyree Wilson didn’t participate in organized team activities because of foot injuries.

