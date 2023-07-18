FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Jacobs’ contract, injury concerns follow the Raiders into training camp

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stands on the sideline before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. The Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs are at a contract impasse. Las Vegas placed the franchise tag on Jacobs, but he has not signed and hopes for a long-term contract. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo takes questions at a news conference Friday, March 17, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders enter training camp off a 6-11 season. They signed Garoppolo in the offseason, but he missed OTAs with a foot injury. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By The Associated Press
 
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (6-11)

CAMP SITE: Henderson, Nevada

KEY ADDITIONS: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Jakobi Meyers, S Marcus Epps, LB Robert Spillane, DE Tyree Wilson, TE Michael Mayer, DT Byron Young.

KEY LOSSES: QB Derek Carr, TE Darren Waller, LB Denzel Perryman, DE Clelin Ferrell, TE Foster Moreau, WR Mack Hollins, CB Rock Ya-Sin, QB Jarrett Stidham, DT Andrew Billings.

KEY STORYLINES: The Raiders likely won’t have running back Josh Jacobs for training camp after the two sides failed to agree on a long-term extension. He could opt to return for the season and play on a $10.1 million franchise tag the Raiders placed on him. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing last season with 1,653 yards. There also are foot injury concerns for two key newcomers — Garoppolo and Wilson — that kept both out of organized team activities. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels has expressed confidence Garoppolo will be ready to go, but the quarterback’s injury history is cause for concern.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +6500

