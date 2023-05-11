Raiders sign 5 drafted players, including third-round WR Tre Tucker

FILE - Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell throws during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. Teams had shied away in recent years on taking a late-round flyer on quarterbacks as fewer teams kept three quarterbacks on the roster after the NFL eliminated the game-day roster exemption for an emergency third quarterback. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed five of their drafted players Thursday, including wide receiver Tre Tucker .

Tucker was selected in the third round out of Cincinnati, where he caught 56 passes last season for 672 yards and three touchdowns. He also has two career kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell was taken in the fourth round out of Purdue, where he passed for 9,219 career yards and 65 TDs.

Safety Chris Smith II , a fifth-rounder, had 132 career tackles at Georgia, with five tackles for loss, six interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Linebacker Amari Burney was a sixth-round selection out of Florida, where he totaled 223 career tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 12 pass breakups.

Defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera , taken in the seventh round out of Arizona State after previously playing at Miami, had 161 career tackles, 20 1/2 tackles for loss and 3 1/2 sacks.

