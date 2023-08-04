Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Indigenous leaders from the province of Jujuy burn incense during the celebrations of “La Pachamama,” or Mother Earth Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The group’s protest that coincides with “La Pachamama Day” is also directed against a provincial constitutional reform they claim is an attempt against their ancestral rights to lands that the state aims to use for lithium mining. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A pigeon flies in front of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Guatemala City, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Luciano Sanchez of Argentina’s Argentinos Juniors, left, grimaces after snapping his knee during a play with Marcelo of Brazil’s Fluminense during a Copa Libertadores round of 16 first leg soccer match at Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Fernandez)
An Aymara spiritual guide pours alcohol onto a bonfire during a ceremony in honor of “Pachamama,” or Mother Earth, on La Cumbre, a mountain considered sacred on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. According to the Aymara tradition, the Pachamama awakens hungry and thirsty every August after the dry season, and to satiate her, devotees toss offerings including fruit, coca, sweets and dead llama fetuses into a bonfire. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot under the watch of India’s keeper Ishan Kishan during their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
A mourner cries during the wake of Indigenous regional leader Fredy Campo Bomba, in Caldono, Colombia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. Campo Bomba was killed by unidentified gunmen on July 26. (AP Photo/Andres Quintero)
A cable car moves towards the San Agustin neighborhood as a supermoon rises in the sky of Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Argentina’s Argentinos Juniors fan cheers under a giant team banner, prior to a Copa Libertadores round of 16 first leg soccer match against Brazil’s Fluminense at Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Fernandez)
A woman dances during the Black Women’s March against racism, violence and oppression, at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Garbage litters the shore of Los Delfines beach, in the Ventanilla district of Callao, Peru, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Residents are asking authorities to remove the garbage polluting the beach where the water is brown from contamination. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
 
July 28 – Aug. 3, 2023

Indigenous leaders from Argentina’s Jujuy province burned incense for the celebrations of Mother Earth Day, while Luciano Sanchez of that country’s Argentinos Juniors team snapped his knee during a soccer match. In Colombia, mourners cried at the wake for Indigenous regional leader Fredy Campo Bomba, who was shot to death by unidentified gunmen. Participants danced at the Black Women’s March in Brazil against racism, violence and oppression.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Associated Press Photojournalist Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay.

