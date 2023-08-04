AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

1 of 10 |

Indigenous leaders from the province of Jujuy burn incense during the celebrations of “La Pachamama,” or Mother Earth Day in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The group’s protest that coincides with “La Pachamama Day” is also directed against a provincial constitutional reform they claim is an attempt against their ancestral rights to lands that the state aims to use for lithium mining. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)