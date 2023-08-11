AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

9 of 11 |

Catia Lattouf poses for a photo with hummingbirds in her care at her apartment that she has turned into a makeshift clinic for the tiny birds in Mexico City, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Lattouf is caring for about 60 hummingbirds and has become a reference source for bird lovers, amateur and professional alike, across Mexico and other parts of Latin America. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)