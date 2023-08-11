AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
A bloodied woman is carried away after presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot to death at a campaign rally outside a school in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Villavicencio, 59, who was known for speaking up against drug cartels, was assassinated less than two weeks before a special presidential election. (API via AP)
Union workers attend a rally by the General Labor Confederation with presidential hopeful Sergio Massa, the economy minister, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Primary elections are set for all political parties on Aug. 13. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
South Africa’s Jean Kleyn holds the ball during a rugby test match against Argentina at Jose Amalfitani stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Sonia Guajajara, minister of Indigenous peoples, speaks at a press conference during the Amazon dialogue meetings in Belem, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. The Amazon Dialogues preceded the Amazon Summit, which closed with a roadmap to protect tropical rainforests but without concrete commitments to end deforestation. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Protesters try to flip a car to block a street during a protest against insecurity in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Haitians’ daily lives have been disrupted by incessant gang violence that has worsened poverty across the country as it awaits a decision from the U.N. Security Council over a potential deployment of an international armed force. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
An activist places roses on Copacabana beach in honor of those who died in the 2020 Beirut port explosion on the third anniversary of the blast in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate exploded at the Beirut port, killing hundreds and injuring thousands. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Fans of Brazil’s Sao Paulo celebrate their victory over Argentina’s San Lorenzo at the end of a Copa Sudamericana round of 16, second leg soccer match in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Aug.10, 2023. Brazil’s Sao Paulo won 2-0. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Women listen to Sandra Torres, presidential candidate of UNE party, during her campaign rally in San Juan Sacatepequez, Guatemala, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Torres will face Bernardo Arévalo of the Seed Movement party in an Aug. 20 runoff election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Catia Lattouf poses for a photo with hummingbirds in her care at her apartment that she has turned into a makeshift clinic for the tiny birds in Mexico City, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Lattouf is caring for about 60 hummingbirds and has become a reference source for bird lovers, amateur and professional alike, across Mexico and other parts of Latin America. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A resident wades in the garbage-littered waters of the Sao Joaquim canal in the Barreiro neighborhood of Belem, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. According to the Instituto Trata Brasil, specializing in research of basic sanitation and water protection, Belem has one of the worst sanitation rates in Brazil, with a sewage system available to only 17.1 % of its residents. (AP Photo/Paulo Santos)
Pink colored coffins featuring a Barbie motif are displayed at a funeral home in Ahuachapan, El Salvador, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. According to the funeral home manager, the idea was well received as a joyful atmosphere to the loss of a loved one. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)
Aug. 4–10, 2023
A presidential candidate in Ecuador who was known for speaking up against drug cartels was assassinated less than two weeks before elections as campaigns continue elsewhere in Guatemala and Argentina. A woman in Mexico City has turned her apartment into a makeshift clinic for hummingbirds and Brazil concluded its Amazon Summit. Haitian residents protested gang violence and a funeral home in El Salvador offered Barbie-motif coffins.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The selection was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.
