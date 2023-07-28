AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
A musician dressed in a feathered costume pays tribute to Saint Francisco Solano for a fulfilled prayer during a procession in his honor in Emboscada, Paraguay, Monday, July 24, 2023. Legend has it that while lying on his death bed in a Peruvian convent birds perched on Solano’s window and would sing to him, inspiring his followers to dress in bird costumes and he became known as the saint of the birds. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
The Moncada military barracks are illuminated before sunrise during a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the assault on the barracks, now a school, in Santiago, Cuba, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Cuba marks the 1953 rebel attack led by Fidel and Raul Castro that is considered the start of Fidel’s revolution that culminated with the ouster of dictator Fulgencio Batista. ( AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
Migrants, mainly from Central America, who were traveling to the U.S. inside a tractor-trailer, are detained by Mexican immigration agents and National Guard members, in Veracruz, Mexico, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
Persons grieve near the body of a man, killed in unknown circumstances, on a street in Duran, Ecuador, Friday, July 21, 2023. Ecuador is gripped by a serious outbreak of violence that authorities attribute to disputes among organized crime groups. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
People attend a wake for Chilean singer Cecilia “La Incomparable” Pantoja, at the Caupolican Theater in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Pantoja died early Tuesday morning. She was 79. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
National Police patrol during an anti-gang operation in the Tabare neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
A motorcyclist pulls ahead of his competitors in a drag race at an old, unused airstrip in San Nicolas de Bari, Cuba, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
A girl, wearing a Barbie T-shirt, plays on an inflatable slide during a Children’s Day celebration for pediatric patients and the children of university employees, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
India’s captain Rohit Sharma and teammates celebrates the dismissal of West Indies’ Kirk McKenzie as rains breaks on day three of their second cricket Test match at Queen’s Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
An anti-government protester, dressed as Barbie holding a fake gun, takes part in a demonstration demanding that Peruvian President Dina Boluarte call for immediate presidential elections as well as justice for those who were killed during protests earlier this year after the ouster of her predecessor, in Lima, Peru, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
A member of the Caracas FC fan club known as The Red Demons, holds a red smoke bomb during a derby soccer match against Deportivo Tachira at Estadio Olimpico in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A musician dressed in a feathered costume pays tribute to Saint Francisco Solano for a fulfilled prayer during a procession in his honor in Emboscada, Paraguay, Monday, July 24, 2023. Legend has it that while lying on his death bed in a Peruvian convent birds perched on Solano’s window and would sing to him, inspiring his followers to dress in bird costumes and he became known as the saint of the birds. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
A musician dressed in a feathered costume pays tribute to Saint Francisco Solano for a fulfilled prayer during a procession in his honor in Emboscada, Paraguay, Monday, July 24, 2023. Legend has it that while lying on his death bed in a Peruvian convent birds perched on Solano’s window and would sing to him, inspiring his followers to dress in bird costumes and he became known as the saint of the birds. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
The Moncada military barracks are illuminated before sunrise during a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the assault on the barracks, now a school, in Santiago, Cuba, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Cuba marks the 1953 rebel attack led by Fidel and Raul Castro that is considered the start of Fidel’s revolution that culminated with the ouster of dictator Fulgencio Batista. ( AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
The Moncada military barracks are illuminated before sunrise during a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the assault on the barracks, now a school, in Santiago, Cuba, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Cuba marks the 1953 rebel attack led by Fidel and Raul Castro that is considered the start of Fidel’s revolution that culminated with the ouster of dictator Fulgencio Batista. ( AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
Migrants, mainly from Central America, who were traveling to the U.S. inside a tractor-trailer, are detained by Mexican immigration agents and National Guard members, in Veracruz, Mexico, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
Migrants, mainly from Central America, who were traveling to the U.S. inside a tractor-trailer, are detained by Mexican immigration agents and National Guard members, in Veracruz, Mexico, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
Persons grieve near the body of a man, killed in unknown circumstances, on a street in Duran, Ecuador, Friday, July 21, 2023. Ecuador is gripped by a serious outbreak of violence that authorities attribute to disputes among organized crime groups. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Persons grieve near the body of a man, killed in unknown circumstances, on a street in Duran, Ecuador, Friday, July 21, 2023. Ecuador is gripped by a serious outbreak of violence that authorities attribute to disputes among organized crime groups. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
People attend a wake for Chilean singer Cecilia “La Incomparable” Pantoja, at the Caupolican Theater in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Pantoja died early Tuesday morning. She was 79. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
People attend a wake for Chilean singer Cecilia “La Incomparable” Pantoja, at the Caupolican Theater in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Pantoja died early Tuesday morning. She was 79. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
National Police patrol during an anti-gang operation in the Tabare neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
National Police patrol during an anti-gang operation in the Tabare neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
A motorcyclist pulls ahead of his competitors in a drag race at an old, unused airstrip in San Nicolas de Bari, Cuba, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
A motorcyclist pulls ahead of his competitors in a drag race at an old, unused airstrip in San Nicolas de Bari, Cuba, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
A girl, wearing a Barbie T-shirt, plays on an inflatable slide during a Children’s Day celebration for pediatric patients and the children of university employees, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
A girl, wearing a Barbie T-shirt, plays on an inflatable slide during a Children’s Day celebration for pediatric patients and the children of university employees, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
India’s captain Rohit Sharma and teammates celebrates the dismissal of West Indies’ Kirk McKenzie as rains breaks on day three of their second cricket Test match at Queen’s Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
India’s captain Rohit Sharma and teammates celebrates the dismissal of West Indies’ Kirk McKenzie as rains breaks on day three of their second cricket Test match at Queen’s Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
An anti-government protester, dressed as Barbie holding a fake gun, takes part in a demonstration demanding that Peruvian President Dina Boluarte call for immediate presidential elections as well as justice for those who were killed during protests earlier this year after the ouster of her predecessor, in Lima, Peru, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
An anti-government protester, dressed as Barbie holding a fake gun, takes part in a demonstration demanding that Peruvian President Dina Boluarte call for immediate presidential elections as well as justice for those who were killed during protests earlier this year after the ouster of her predecessor, in Lima, Peru, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
A member of the Caracas FC fan club known as The Red Demons, holds a red smoke bomb during a derby soccer match against Deportivo Tachira at Estadio Olimpico in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A member of the Caracas FC fan club known as The Red Demons, holds a red smoke bomb during a derby soccer match against Deportivo Tachira at Estadio Olimpico in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
July 21 – July 27, 2023
Catholic parishioners in Paraguay don bird-like costumes and parade in the streets to honor a 16th century saint said to possess miraculous powers. Drivers and fans fight to bring car racing out of hiding in Cuba where vehicle competitions have been prohibited for six decades. And in Peru, an antigovernment demonstrator holding a pink, fake gun stands inside a Barbie box labeled “Barbie Dictator.”
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The selection was curated by photojournalist Fernando Vergara in Bogota.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com