AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Photos of clients of Beyond Roots, a private enterprise that includes a clothing store, a beauty salon specializing in afro hair and various other cultural projects, directed by Adriana Heredia, hang on the wall ofher business in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. “I am super happy with the new willingness of the United States embassy to pave the way for us in terms of knowledge... that is something we were lacking,” says Heredia who is part of a small group of entrepreneurs who benefited from a business training program offered by the U.S. embassy in Cuba. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)