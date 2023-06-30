FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
World News

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Fisherwomen and men pull in a net of fish off the coast of Chuao, Venezuela, early Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Some women are joining a family tradition of fishing and in other cases launching new careers after losing jobs during Venezuela's economic crisis. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Fisherwomen and men pull in a net of fish off the coast of Chuao, Venezuela, early Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Some women are joining a family tradition of fishing and in other cases launching new careers after losing jobs during Venezuela’s economic crisis. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Men dance during the annual Pride march in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Men dance during the annual Pride march in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

A broad-snouted caiman floats in the waters of the Piratininga Alfredo Sirkis Waterfront Park that uses natural techniques for grouping aquatic plants that filter water from the watersheds that flow into the Piratininga Lagoon, in Niteroi, Brazil, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
A broad-snouted caiman floats in the waters of the Piratininga Alfredo Sirkis Waterfront Park that uses natural techniques for grouping aquatic plants that filter water from the watersheds that flow into the Piratininga Lagoon, in Niteroi, Brazil, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

People light candles at midnight around the Legislative Palace on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 military coup, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
People light candles at midnight around the Legislative Palace on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 military coup, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

Puerto Rico's Brian Afanador competes in the men's table tennis singles final round against Cuba's Andy Pereira at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
Puerto Rico’s Brian Afanador competes in the men’s table tennis singles final round against Cuba’s Andy Pereira at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

Photos of clients of Beyond Roots, a private enterprise that includes a clothing store, a beauty salon specializing in afro hair and various other cultural projects, directed by Adriana Heredia, hang on the wall ofher business in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. "I am super happy with the new willingness of the United States embassy to pave the way for us in terms of knowledge... that is something we were lacking," says Heredia who is part of a small group of entrepreneurs who benefited from a business training program offered by the U.S. embassy in Cuba. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Photos of clients of Beyond Roots, a private enterprise that includes a clothing store, a beauty salon specializing in afro hair and various other cultural projects, directed by Adriana Heredia, hang on the wall ofher business in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. “I am super happy with the new willingness of the United States embassy to pave the way for us in terms of knowledge... that is something we were lacking,” says Heredia who is part of a small group of entrepreneurs who benefited from a business training program offered by the U.S. embassy in Cuba. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Indigenous celebrate the "Inti Raymi," or Sun Festival in Cotacachi, Ecuador, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities gather in June for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to pay homage to Inti, the ancient Incan sun god, in hopes of being granted a plentiful harvest. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Indigenous celebrate the “Inti Raymi,” or Sun Festival in Cotacachi, Ecuador, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities gather in June for the southern hemisphere’s winter solstice to pay homage to Inti, the ancient Incan sun god, in hopes of being granted a plentiful harvest. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

A contestant waits to compete in the Miss Cholita Pacena 2023 beauty pageant in Valle de La Luna on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, June 23, 2023. The annual contest recognizes Aymara women's fashion and beauty as well as their command of their Indigenous lifestyle and language. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A contestant waits to compete in the Miss Cholita Pacena 2023 beauty pageant in Valle de La Luna on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, June 23, 2023. The annual contest recognizes Aymara women’s fashion and beauty as well as their command of their Indigenous lifestyle and language. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

People watch the water level of the Mapocho River rise during a heavy rainfall, in downtown Santiago, Chile, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
People watch the water level of the Mapocho River rise during a heavy rainfall, in downtown Santiago, Chile, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Artist Preta Queenb Rull performs during an LGBT+ artistic show entitled "Noite das Estrelas" or the Night of the Stars, at the Mare Favela complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, June 25, 2023. The show which honors the LGBT+ movements of the 1980s and 1990s, travels through the streets and occupies cultural facilities in the community. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Artist Preta Queenb Rull performs during an LGBT+ artistic show entitled “Noite das Estrelas” or the Night of the Stars, at the Mare Favela complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, June 25, 2023. The show which honors the LGBT+ movements of the 1980s and 1990s, travels through the streets and occupies cultural facilities in the community. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Millonarios soccer fans get revved up prior to the start of the Colombian championship title match against Atletico Nacional, at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Millonarios soccer fans get revved up prior to the start of the Colombian championship title match against Atletico Nacional, at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

By The Associated Press
 
June 23-29, 2023

Venezuelans fish in the waters of the Caribbean, revelers celebrate Pride month in the Americas and a candlelight vigil in Uruguay commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1973 military coup. In sports, athletes compete in the Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

