AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

A damaged vehicle lays in a cemetery after heavy rains in Caraa, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Authorities said at least eight people are dead and 19 are missing after a severe winter storm swept through the region. (AP Photo/Wesley Santos)

A damaged vehicle lays in a cemetery after heavy rains in Caraa, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Authorities said at least eight people are dead and 19 are missing after a severe winter storm swept through the region. (AP Photo/Wesley Santos)

June 16-22, 2023

From a Honduran prison riot that killed at least 46 female inmates to men in tutus dancing ballet, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com