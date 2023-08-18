AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

4 of 11 |

A pig, coated with a thick greenish film that grows on Lake Maracaibo, sniffs the ground while foraging near the lake’s shore, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. The pollution around the lake, one of Latin America’s largest, is the result of decades of excessive oil exploitation on its bed, inadequate maintenance, and a lack of investment to improve an already obsolete infrastructure, according to environmentalists. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)