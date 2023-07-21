AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock smiles as he speaks during a welcoming ceremony by Grupo Mar after being rescued from sea and arriving to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the Mexican tuna boat “Maria Delia,” owned by Grupo Mar, from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A malnourished baby is measured by a health worker at the Gheskio Center in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 14, 2023. The Center monitors malnourished children’s weight gain and growth on a weekly basis and hands out peanut-based therapeutic supplements to help them gain weight. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Adonis Preciado of Ecuador’s Barcelona, right, strikes the ball as Leonardo Godoy of Argentina’s Estudiantes de La Plata looks on during a Copa Sudamericana second leg play-off soccer match at Jorge Luis Hirschi stadium in La Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
What’s left of a car and muddied photo lay in the street after a deadly avalanche smothered homes overnight in El Naranjal, Colombia, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man looks through an opening of a giant Colombian national flag during the Independence Day military parade, in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Colombia is marking 213 years of independence from Spain. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The sun sets over Montevideo, Uruguay, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person grieves near a covered body on the ground as residents watch from behind police tape in Duran, Ecuador, early Thursday, July 20, 2023. According to police, the body is that of a 20-year-old male who was shot to death. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents and environmentalists watch a Cardon (Dermochelys coriacea) sea turtle hatchling head to the ocean after being released by conservationists at the beach in La Sabana, Venezuela, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Nine Cardon sea turtle hatchlings, the largest in the world, were released on the beach. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Government prosecutor Cinthia Monterroso executes a raid on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 20, 2023. This is the second raid that the Central American country’s Attorney General’s Office executes on the country’s electoral authority headquarters after it certified the June 25 electoral results. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Diana Lander rides a wave as she surfs off Anare beach in La Guaira, Venezuela, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock smiles as he speaks during a welcoming ceremony by Grupo Mar after being rescued from sea and arriving to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the Mexican tuna boat “Maria Delia,” owned by Grupo Mar, from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock smiles as he speaks during a welcoming ceremony by Grupo Mar after being rescued from sea and arriving to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the Mexican tuna boat “Maria Delia,” owned by Grupo Mar, from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A malnourished baby is measured by a health worker at the Gheskio Center in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 14, 2023. The Center monitors malnourished children’s weight gain and growth on a weekly basis and hands out peanut-based therapeutic supplements to help them gain weight. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A malnourished baby is measured by a health worker at the Gheskio Center in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 14, 2023. The Center monitors malnourished children’s weight gain and growth on a weekly basis and hands out peanut-based therapeutic supplements to help them gain weight. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Adonis Preciado of Ecuador’s Barcelona, right, strikes the ball as Leonardo Godoy of Argentina’s Estudiantes de La Plata looks on during a Copa Sudamericana second leg play-off soccer match at Jorge Luis Hirschi stadium in La Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Adonis Preciado of Ecuador’s Barcelona, right, strikes the ball as Leonardo Godoy of Argentina’s Estudiantes de La Plata looks on during a Copa Sudamericana second leg play-off soccer match at Jorge Luis Hirschi stadium in La Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
What’s left of a car and muddied photo lay in the street after a deadly avalanche smothered homes overnight in El Naranjal, Colombia, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
What’s left of a car and muddied photo lay in the street after a deadly avalanche smothered homes overnight in El Naranjal, Colombia, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man looks through an opening of a giant Colombian national flag during the Independence Day military parade, in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Colombia is marking 213 years of independence from Spain. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man looks through an opening of a giant Colombian national flag during the Independence Day military parade, in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Colombia is marking 213 years of independence from Spain. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The sun sets over Montevideo, Uruguay, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The sun sets over Montevideo, Uruguay, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person grieves near a covered body on the ground as residents watch from behind police tape in Duran, Ecuador, early Thursday, July 20, 2023. According to police, the body is that of a 20-year-old male who was shot to death. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person grieves near a covered body on the ground as residents watch from behind police tape in Duran, Ecuador, early Thursday, July 20, 2023. According to police, the body is that of a 20-year-old male who was shot to death. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents and environmentalists watch a Cardon (Dermochelys coriacea) sea turtle hatchling head to the ocean after being released by conservationists at the beach in La Sabana, Venezuela, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Nine Cardon sea turtle hatchlings, the largest in the world, were released on the beach. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents and environmentalists watch a Cardon (Dermochelys coriacea) sea turtle hatchling head to the ocean after being released by conservationists at the beach in La Sabana, Venezuela, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Nine Cardon sea turtle hatchlings, the largest in the world, were released on the beach. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Government prosecutor Cinthia Monterroso executes a raid on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 20, 2023. This is the second raid that the Central American country’s Attorney General’s Office executes on the country’s electoral authority headquarters after it certified the June 25 electoral results. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Government prosecutor Cinthia Monterroso executes a raid on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 20, 2023. This is the second raid that the Central American country’s Attorney General’s Office executes on the country’s electoral authority headquarters after it certified the June 25 electoral results. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Diana Lander rides a wave as she surfs off Anare beach in La Guaira, Venezuela, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Diana Lander rides a wave as she surfs off Anare beach in La Guaira, Venezuela, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 14 – 20, 2023
An Australian cast away being rescued off the coast of Mexico, deadly mudslides in Colombia, a power struggle in Guatemala between the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and the Prosecutor’s Office, and a woman surfing waves in Venezuela.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The selection was curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com