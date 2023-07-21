England's Tommy Fleetwood smiles after a birdie putt on the 16th hole on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
2023 British Open leaderboard
Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
Melina Hipskind, from McDonalds USA, stands at the defense table as a verdict awarding Philana Holmes and Humberto Caraballo Estevez $800,000 on behalf of their daughter Olivia Caraballo, now 8, is read at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Holmes and Caraballo Estevez, sued McDonald's seeking $15 million after their then 4 year old daughter, Olivia Caraballo, got a second-degree burn from a hot chicken nugget. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
McDonald’s Chicken McNugget lawsuit
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
World News

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock smiles as he speaks during a welcoming ceremony by Grupo Mar after being rescued from sea and arriving to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the Mexican tuna boat "Maria Delia," owned by Grupo Mar, from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
1 of 10 | 

Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock smiles as he speaks during a welcoming ceremony by Grupo Mar after being rescued from sea and arriving to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the Mexican tuna boat “Maria Delia,” owned by Grupo Mar, from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A malnourished baby is measured by a health worker at the Gheskio Center in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 14, 2023. The Center monitors malnourished children's weight gain and growth on a weekly basis and hands out peanut-based therapeutic supplements to help them gain weight. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
2 of 10 | 

A malnourished baby is measured by a health worker at the Gheskio Center in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 14, 2023. The Center monitors malnourished children’s weight gain and growth on a weekly basis and hands out peanut-based therapeutic supplements to help them gain weight. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Adonis Preciado of Ecuador's Barcelona, right, strikes the ball as Leonardo Godoy of Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata looks on during a Copa Sudamericana second leg play-off soccer match at Jorge Luis Hirschi stadium in La Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
3 of 10 | 

Adonis Preciado of Ecuador’s Barcelona, right, strikes the ball as Leonardo Godoy of Argentina’s Estudiantes de La Plata looks on during a Copa Sudamericana second leg play-off soccer match at Jorge Luis Hirschi stadium in La Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
What's left of a car and muddied photo lay in the street after a deadly avalanche smothered homes overnight in El Naranjal, Colombia, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
4 of 10 | 

What’s left of a car and muddied photo lay in the street after a deadly avalanche smothered homes overnight in El Naranjal, Colombia, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man looks through an opening of a giant Colombian national flag during the Independence Day military parade, in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Colombia is marking 213 years of independence from Spain. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
5 of 10 | 

A man looks through an opening of a giant Colombian national flag during the Independence Day military parade, in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Colombia is marking 213 years of independence from Spain. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The sun sets over Montevideo, Uruguay, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
6 of 10 | 

The sun sets over Montevideo, Uruguay, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person grieves near a covered body on the ground as residents watch from behind police tape in Duran, Ecuador, early Thursday, July 20, 2023. According to police, the body is that of a 20-year-old male who was shot to death. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
7 of 10 | 

A person grieves near a covered body on the ground as residents watch from behind police tape in Duran, Ecuador, early Thursday, July 20, 2023. According to police, the body is that of a 20-year-old male who was shot to death. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents and environmentalists watch a Cardon (Dermochelys coriacea) sea turtle hatchling head to the ocean after being released by conservationists at the beach in La Sabana, Venezuela, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Nine Cardon sea turtle hatchlings, the largest in the world, were released on the beach. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
8 of 10 | 

Residents and environmentalists watch a Cardon (Dermochelys coriacea) sea turtle hatchling head to the ocean after being released by conservationists at the beach in La Sabana, Venezuela, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Nine Cardon sea turtle hatchlings, the largest in the world, were released on the beach. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Government prosecutor Cinthia Monterroso executes a raid on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 20, 2023. This is the second raid that the Central American country's Attorney General's Office executes on the country's electoral authority headquarters after it certified the June 25 electoral results. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
9 of 10 | 

Government prosecutor Cinthia Monterroso executes a raid on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 20, 2023. This is the second raid that the Central American country’s Attorney General’s Office executes on the country’s electoral authority headquarters after it certified the June 25 electoral results. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Diana Lander rides a wave as she surfs off Anare beach in La Guaira, Venezuela, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
10 of 10 | 

Diana Lander rides a wave as she surfs off Anare beach in La Guaira, Venezuela, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

July 14 – 20, 2023

An Australian cast away being rescued off the coast of Mexico, deadly mudslides in Colombia, a power struggle in Guatemala between the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and the Prosecutor’s Office, and a woman surfing waves in Venezuela.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Other news
Rescuers dig graves to bury the bodies of victims at the site of a landslide in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023. While some people are reported dead many others feared trapped under piles of debris. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Rescue efforts have resumed in western India where a landslide killed at least 16 people
Rescue efforts have resumed after an overnight halt in India’s western Maharashtra state where a landslide triggered by torrential rains killed at least 16 people, with many others feared trapped under piles of debris.
A woman holds the hand of her relative as family members of people trapped under rubble wail after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023. While some people are reported dead many others feared trapped under piles of debris. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today
Climate-stoked extreme weather events are tumbling one upon another around the globe. A landslide triggered by torrential rains in India’s western Maharashtra state killed at least 10 people, with many others feared trapped under debris.
Rescuers dig graves to bury the bodies of victims at the site of a landslide in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India, Thursday, July 20, 2023. While some people are reported dead many others feared trapped under piles of debris. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Landslide triggered by heavy rains kills 10 and traps many others in western India
A landslide triggered by torrential rains in India’s western Maharashtra state has killed ten people, with many others feared trapped under piles of debris.
Forensics collect the wrapped bodies of victims of an avalanche that smothered their homes overnight, in El Naranjal, Colombia, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
A mudslide in Colombia kills at least 14 people and blocks a crucial highway
Officials in Colombia say a mudslide in a central part of the country has killed at least 14 people and blocked a highway that connects Bogota to the nation’s eastern plains.

The selection was curated by photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com