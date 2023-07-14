FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million
FILE - A bottle of soda is photographed in Washington Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014. On Thursday, July 13, 2023, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the cancer research arm of the World Health Organization, deemed aspartame, the world’s most widely used artificial sweetener, to be “possibly carcinogenic” to humans. Separately, a U.N. expert group assessing the same evidence said their guidance regarding safe consumption of the sweetener remained unchanged. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Aspartame labeled as possible cancer cause
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Trump’s classified documents trial
This image released by NBC shows James Spader as Raymond Reddington in a scene from "The Blacklist." The 2-hour series finale airs July 13. (Fernando Marrero/NBC/ Sony Pictures Television via AP)
‘The Blacklist’ finale
A bottle of Sriracha chili sauce is shown in New York on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Huy Fong Sriracha, which used to go for under $5 or $10 a bottle, is now selling for shocking amounts in some listings posted to Amazon, eBay and Walmart. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
Sriracha shortage
World News

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Seen from above, a life-size mannequin representing bricklayer Amarildo de Souza, a resident of the Rocinha favela who disappeared 10 years ago, lays under netting on Copacabana beach during a protest against his disappearance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, July 13, 2023. The protest by the Rio de Paz non-governmental organization calls attention to the 10th anniversary of the stonemason murdered by police and whose remains are yet to be discovered. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
1 of 11 | 

Seen from above, a life-size mannequin representing bricklayer Amarildo de Souza, a resident of the Rocinha favela who disappeared 10 years ago, lays under netting on Copacabana beach during a protest against his disappearance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, July 13, 2023. The protest by the Rio de Paz non-governmental organization calls attention to the 10th anniversary of the stonemason murdered by police and whose remains are yet to be discovered. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Monsignor Victor Manuel Fernandez, archbishop of La Plata, officiates Mass at the Cathedral in La Plata, Argentina, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Fernandez was appointed by Pope Francis to head the Holy See's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
2 of 11 | 

Monsignor Victor Manuel Fernandez, archbishop of La Plata, officiates Mass at the Cathedral in La Plata, Argentina, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Fernandez was appointed by Pope Francis to head the Holy See’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith at the Vatican. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cuba's Lazaro Martinez competes during the men's athletics triple jump final for gold at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
3 of 11 | 

Cuba’s Lazaro Martinez competes during the men’s athletics triple jump final for gold at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pictures of people disappeared during the Gen. Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, are displayed at the Memory and Human Rights museum in Santiago, Chile, Friday, July 7, 2023. Almost half a century after the military coup in Chile, the government of President Gabriel Boric will launch a National Search Plan for more than 1,000 victims of forced disappearances. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
4 of 11 | 

Pictures of people disappeared during the Gen. Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, are displayed at the Memory and Human Rights museum in Santiago, Chile, Friday, July 7, 2023. Almost half a century after the military coup in Chile, the government of President Gabriel Boric will launch a National Search Plan for more than 1,000 victims of forced disappearances. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police stand guard outside the Electoral Court building as demonstrators march to support the electoral process in Guatemala City, on a rainy Saturday, July 8, 2023. Chief Justice Silvia Valdes Quezada issued an order blocking the certification of the results for the first-round presidential June 25th election, late Friday. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
5 of 11 | 

Police stand guard outside the Electoral Court building as demonstrators march to support the electoral process in Guatemala City, on a rainy Saturday, July 8, 2023. Chief Justice Silvia Valdes Quezada issued an order blocking the certification of the results for the first-round presidential June 25th election, late Friday. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cuba's Thalia Morenos celebrates with teammate Laura Suarez, their victory over Colombia, at the end of the women's volleyball team final for the bronze medal, at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
6 of 11 | 

Cuba’s Thalia Morenos celebrates with teammate Laura Suarez, their victory over Colombia, at the end of the women’s volleyball team final for the bronze medal, at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stuffed fighting cocks are displayed by breeders as they march against proposed laws to ban cockfighting, bullfighting, and other animal blood sports, saying that the ban will affect their cultural traditions and their economy in what they say are traditional Mexican events, at the Angel de la Independencia, in Mexico City, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
7 of 11 | 

Stuffed fighting cocks are displayed by breeders as they march against proposed laws to ban cockfighting, bullfighting, and other animal blood sports, saying that the ban will affect their cultural traditions and their economy in what they say are traditional Mexican events, at the Angel de la Independencia, in Mexico City, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Juan Angel Napout, the former president of soccer's South American governing body, is received by relatives and friends after landing at Silvio Pettirossi Airport in Luque, Paraguay, Friday, July 7, 2023. Napout was released from a federal prison in Miami and deported to Paraguay after serving 5 1/2 years of his sentence for a Dec. 22, 2017 conviction on one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
8 of 11 | 

Juan Angel Napout, the former president of soccer’s South American governing body, is received by relatives and friends after landing at Silvio Pettirossi Airport in Luque, Paraguay, Friday, July 7, 2023. Napout was released from a federal prison in Miami and deported to Paraguay after serving 5 1/2 years of his sentence for a Dec. 22, 2017 conviction on one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A girl takes part in a soccer training program run by the non-governmental organization "Cara a Cara" or Face to Face, on a soccer court in the Complexo do Alemao favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
9 of 11 | 

A girl takes part in a soccer training program run by the non-governmental organization “Cara a Cara” or Face to Face, on a soccer court in the Complexo do Alemao favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mateo Carreras, of Argentina's Los Pumas, stands on the field at the end of a rugby championship against New Zealand's All Blacks at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. All Blacks won 41-12. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
10 of 11 | 

Mateo Carreras, of Argentina’s Los Pumas, stands on the field at the end of a rugby championship against New Zealand’s All Blacks at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. All Blacks won 41-12. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Candelaria Cabrera, top right, holds a ball as she and her soccer team Huracán de Chabas female pose for photos on the field prior to their match against Alumni in Arequito, Santa Fe province, Argentina, Monday, June 19, 2023. Candelaria's struggle to keep playing was a turning point in Argentina's women's soccer. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
11 of 11 | 

Candelaria Cabrera, top right, holds a ball as she and her soccer team Huracán de Chabas female pose for photos on the field prior to their match against Alumni in Arequito, Santa Fe province, Argentina, Monday, June 19, 2023. Candelaria’s struggle to keep playing was a turning point in Argentina’s women’s soccer. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

July 7 – July 13, 2023

People in Rio de Janeiro remembered the disappeared with an art installation on Copacabana Beach. Athletes from Central America and the Caribbean competed in regional games. Tensions in Guatemala heightened as the country’s highest court barred authorities from suspending a presidential candidate. In Mexico, breeders marched against proposed laws to ban cockfighting, bullfighting and other animal blood sports.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Other news
A costumed participant walks to the Pride Parade, in Quito, Ecuador, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
The best photos from Latin America and the Caribbean, from drought to Pride
June 30 – July 6, 2023

Friends and family attended the funeral of armed civilian defense leader Hipolito Mora and two of his bodyguards in La Ruana, Mexico, and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, referred to by some as the Trump of South America, was barred from running for office again until 2030 after a panel of
Men dance during the annual Pride march in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
June 23-29, 2023

Venezuelans fish in the waters of the Caribbean, revelers celebrate Pride month in the Americas and a candlelight vigil in Uruguay commemorates the 50th anniversary of the 1973 military coup.
A damaged vehicle lies in a cemetery after heavy rains in Caraa, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Authorities said at least eight people are dead and 19 are missing after a severe winter storm swept through the region. (AP Photo/Wesley Santos)
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
June 16-22, 2023

From a Honduran prison riot that killed at least 46 female inmates to men in tutus dancing ballet, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Newspaper founder and editor Jose Ruben Zamora is taken in a patrol car back to prison after a court hearing in Guatemala City, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A tribunal has convicted Zamora and sentenced him to six years in prison in a money laundering case. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy)
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
June 9-15, 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Associated Press photojournalist Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com