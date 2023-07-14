AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

1 of 11 |

Seen from above, a life-size mannequin representing bricklayer Amarildo de Souza, a resident of the Rocinha favela who disappeared 10 years ago, lays under netting on Copacabana beach during a protest against his disappearance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, July 13, 2023. The protest by the Rio de Paz non-governmental organization calls attention to the 10th anniversary of the stonemason murdered by police and whose remains are yet to be discovered. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)