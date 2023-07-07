AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Olivia Mora cries over the casket of her brother, armed civilian defense leader Hipolito Mora, during his wake in La Ruana, Mexico, Friday, June 30, 2023. The Michoacan state prosecutors office said unidentified gunmen cut off Mora’s vehicle and his bodyguards’ pickup on a street in his hometown of La Ruana. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A view of Uruguay’s largest dam, Paso Severino, only 2.6% filled, in Florida, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The country is now suffering its most severe drought in 44 years, following decades without investment in freshwater reservoirs. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
A policeman checks a public transport driver’s cargo that includes coffins, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Former President Jair Bolsonaro talks to reporters after arriving at the airport in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, June 30, 2023. Bolsonaro was barred Friday from running for office again until 2030 after a panel of judges concluded that he abused his power and cast unfounded doubts on the country’s electronic voting system. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
A costumed participant walks to the Pride Parade, in Quito, Ecuador, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
A visitor, his face painted to represent a zebra, eyes the camera during a parade marking the 100th anniversary of the Chapultepec Zoo, in Mexico City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Zoo organizers invited visitors to come dressed as their favorite animal. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gives a press conference regarding her 15-year ban from running for public office, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Linda Caicedo of Colombia’s national women’s soccer team, heads the ball during a training session ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Electoral authorities review electoral records projected on a screen, on the third day of a review of electoral records, in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. The Constitutional Court ordered the investigation of alleged irregularities claimed by political parties that lost in the June 25th general election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
June 30 – July 6, 2023
Friends and family attended the funeral of armed civilian defense leader Hipolito Mora and two of his bodyguards in La Ruana, Mexico, and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, referred to by some as the Trump of South America, was barred from running for office again until 2030 after a panel of judges concluded that he abused his power and cast unfounded doubts on the country’s electronic voting system.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The selection was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.
