State police charge 16-year-old in threat that closed Greater Latrobe School District

State police charged a 16-year-old Latrobe boy with making a threat that caused the Greater Latrobe School District to cancel classes in late February.

According to state police, the unnamed juvenile allegedly wrote a threat in pencil on a bathroom stall at Greater Latrobe Senior High School in Unity Township on Feb. 22.

Three other students saw it, police said. It had also been posted to social media that same night.

Although district officials said they did not believe the threat was credible, the district canceled classes for all students on Feb. 23 as a precaution.

The juvenile is charged with terroristic threats and related offenses, state police said. He was taken to the Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention Center.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.