Kindergartner’s imagination takes to the skies in Latrobe field trip

More than 100 Latrobe Elementary School kindergartners took a trip to the KSBE Air Museum at the Greater Latrobe Regional Airport to get up close and personal with aircraft and the people who fly them.

The event featured a flight simulator, aircraft demonstrations, a film about the Blue Angels, and sessions with police, fire and EMS officials.

It was designed to spark an interest in aviation and get kids comfortable with first responders, said teacher Marian Ferlin.

“Most of these kids will never get to fly in a plane,” she said.