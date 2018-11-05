Kindergartner’s imagination takes to the skies in Latrobe field trip
More than 100 Latrobe Elementary School kindergartners took a trip to the KSBE Air Museum at the Greater Latrobe Regional Airport to get up close and personal with aircraft and the people who fly them.
The event featured a flight simulator, aircraft demonstrations, a film about the Blue Angels, and sessions with police, fire and EMS officials.
It was designed to spark an interest in aviation and get kids comfortable with first responders, said teacher Marian Ferlin.
Other news
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
“Most of these kids will never get to fly in a plane,” she said.