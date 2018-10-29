Paving ahead at new $24.8M Latrobe Elementary; November opening eyed

Contractors working on the new Latrobe Elementary School should be ready to spread asphalt in the parking lot by next week as district officials look for a belated opening of the building in November.

Kurt Thomas, director of operations and planning for the Greater Latrobe School District, couldn’t cite a specific target date for the opening. He said Tuesday the opening will depend in part on obtaining an occupancy permit and seeing that the two-story building’s elevator and its fire suppression system pass inspections.

“Everything has to be complete to get that permit,” Thomas said.

He said work on the $24.8 million project is nearly complete. Items that remain to be finished include flooring in the gymnasium and hallways and the exterior paving.

“A lot of the stone base went in last week and this week,” he said of the driveways and parking areas surrounding the school. Completion of the paving will depend on the weather, he noted.

The new school at Ligonier and Cedar streets originally was scheduled for completion on Aug. 3. Delays, attributed in part to materials not arriving on time, have caused students in grades K-6 to begin the school year at the existing, aging elementary building several blocks away on Ligonier.