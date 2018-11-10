Latrobe councilman’s planned move prompts resignation

Latrobe Councilman Jack Murtha has resigned, citing a planned move from the city.

In his resignation letter, submitted Monday and made public later, Murtha thanked residents for allowing him to serve on council for almost nine years over two stints and thanked city staff for their work on behalf of Latrobe citizens.

Murtha later told the Tribune-Review personal reasons are prompting the move.

“Latrobe has always been a great place for me,” Murtha said. He said he’s glad he was able to take part in “moving the city forward,” including the recent hiring of a new city secretary and a new police chief after veteran staffers retired.

A Navy veteran, Murtha has served as a local firefighter for several decades. He was elected to his current council term in 2015. He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2017.

Council is expected to formally accept Murtha’s resignation at its Nov. 13 meeting. It will have 45 days to appoint someone to fill the resulting vacancy.

After the city advertises for candidates, Mayor Rosie Wolford suggested inviting those who respond to appear at the Nov. 26 agenda meeting so council can learn more about them. A vote on Murtha’s replacement could come in December.