Sports

Olympic cycling champ Laura Kenny gives birth to second son

 
LONDON (AP) — Five-time Olympic cycling champion Laura Kenny has given birth to her second child.

Kenny and her husband Jason, the winner of a British record seven Olympic titles, welcomed son Montgomery on Thursday.

In a post on Instagram on Saturday showing Montgomery asleep alongside his brother Albie, Laura Kenny wrote: “Welcome to the world Montgomery George Kenny. Born 20/07/2023 Weighing 9,0lbs at 7.59pm.”

The Kennys announced in January they were expecting their second child.

At the delayed Tokyo Olympics, Laura won Madison gold alongside Katie Archibald, adding to the titles she earned at London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Jason won the last of his Olympic golds in Tokyo in the keirin. In January 2022 he retired from racing to become the coach of the Britain men’s sprint team.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports