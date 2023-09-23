Prime Video to add ads
Team World strikes first as Shelton, Cerundolo claim opening wins at Laver Cup

Team World's Ben Shelton celebrates after winning a game against Team Europe's Arthur Fils during the second set of a Laver Cup tennis singles match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Team World's Ben Shelton celebrates after winning a game against Team Europe's Arthur Fils during the second set of a Laver Cup tennis singles match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Team World's Francisco Cerundolo serves to Team Europe's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during the first set of a Laver Cup tennis singles match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Team World’s Francisco Cerundolo serves to Team Europe’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during the first set of a Laver Cup tennis singles match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Team Europe's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, left, and Team World's Francisco Cerundolo shake hands after Cerundolo won a Laver Cup tennis match Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Team Europe’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, left, and Team World’s Francisco Cerundolo shake hands after Cerundolo won a Laver Cup tennis match Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Team World captain John McEnroe watches Team World's Ben Shelton and Team Europe's Arthur Fils play during the first set of a Laver Cup tennis singles match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Team World captain John McEnroe watches Team World’s Ben Shelton and Team Europe’s Arthur Fils play during the first set of a Laver Cup tennis singles match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Team World made it two in a row Friday night, with Ben Shelton and Francisco Cerundolo claiming wins at the Laver Cup.

Shelton defeated Arthur Fils 7-6 (4), 6-1 as Team World took an early lead over Team Europe at the Laver Cup international tennis tournament.

Cerundolo added to that with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina for Team World’s second win of the tournament.

Shelton won 85 percent of first-serve points and had the only two breaks of the match, both coming in the second set.

“I thought it was a great match. Pretty high level from the start,” he said.

Cerundolo thrived on his serve in his match against Davidovich-Fokina with four aces, but repeatedly struggled to finish off his European counterpart.

Shelton’s win marked the first time Team World has won the opening match at the Laver Cup.

The third match of the day featured Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and French veteran Gael Monfils.

