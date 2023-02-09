Police in Maryland search for man they say shot officer

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland searched Thursday for a man they said shot and wounded an officer responding to a call for a person in crisis.

Baltimore County officers were called to a home on Powers Avenue in Cockeysville on Wednesday afternoon and a family member escorted them to the person in crisis, police said in a statement. While the officers interacted with the 24-year-old man, he fired multiple shots, striking an officer once, police spokesperson Joy Stewart said. Officers didn’t fire their weapons, she said.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital and officials announced late Wednesday that the officer was released and in good spirits.

There was a heavy police presence in the area with helicopters circling above Wednesday as officials closed roads in the neighborhood of single-family homes with large lawns that backs up to woods, news outlets reported. Officials urged residents to shelter in place as the search for the man continued through the night.

Officials announced early Thursday that several schools in the area would be closed for the day.