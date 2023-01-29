Man arrested in 4 Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A man suspected in four Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale this month that damaged at least two luxury cars has been arrested, according to authorities.

Scottsdale police said 55-year-old Bradley Holmes was taken into custody Friday night and is facing charges including arson and multiple counts of weapons and explosives.

It was unclear Sunday if Holmes has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Police officials said at a news conference Saturday that a motive has yet to be determined and their investigation is underway.

They said officers saw a man later identified as Holmes allegedly preparing three glass bottles for the flaming accelerant in a parking garage area.

Police said similar items to what have been used previously for the Molotov cocktails incidents over a three-week span were later found at a residence related to Holmes.

According to police, Molotov cocktails were reported to be thrown at luxury cars on Jan. 7 and then week later.

They said an unidentified vehicle sustained minor damage in another incident on Jan. 17 and a Molotov cocktail was thrown in a parking lot four nights later.