Police: Officer kills man who fired at officers during chase

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An Allentown police officer shot and killed an armed man who fired at officers, one of whom was hit by a projectile but was uninjured, authorities said.

Police said officers saw someone being assaulted shortly after 8 p.m. Friday and gave chase, after which the suspect pulled a gun and fired at officers. An Allentown officer returned fire, striking the suspect, who was given emergency aid and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office identified him as 20-year-old Xavier Arnold of Coplay. An autopsy is planned Monday.

District Attorney Jim Martin said one officer was “apparently struck by a projectile that penetrated his uniform shirt and nicked his protective vest.” The officer was uninjured. A semi-automatic handgun was recovered from Arnold at the scene along with shell casings “that appear to have been fired from that handgun,” Martin said.

The county’s homicide task force is investigating along with city police, county prosecutors and the coroner’s office. Martin said the investigation “will include a detailed review of all available audio and video recording of the incident.”