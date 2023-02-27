Train hit tractor trailer in Vermont; no injuries reported

SHARON, Vt. (AP) — No injuries were reported in a collision between an Amtrak train and a tractor-trailer in Vermont on Monday, state police said.

The train carrying 66 passengers hit the trailer section of the flatbed around 11:45 a.m. in the town of Sharon, police said. The tractor-trailer was hauling stone from a nearby quarry, authorities said.

Vermont State Police troopers and members of the Department of Motor Vehicle enforcement responded to the scene. Police planned to release more information as the investigation continues.