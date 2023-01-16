Police shoot and injure man at suburban Atlanta gas station

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A man was shot by a police officer at a gas station in suburban Atlanta early Monday after police were told he was waving a gun around.

Snellville Detective Jeff Manley told WXIA-TV that police had received multiple calls about a man carrying a gun and acting erratically in different locations.

One of the officers who responded tried to talk to the man, Snellville police said, but he pulled out his gun.

Manley said the officer shot at the man, hitting him at least once in the lower body. Manley said the suspect’s injuries are not life-theatening.

Police said the officer suffered a minor injury, but didn’t explain further.

Investigators said they found the man’s gun at the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the inquiry into the shooting.