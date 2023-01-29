Maryland shootings, crash leave 1 dead, 2 children injured

BALTIMORE (AP) — One man died and four others -- two young children among them -- were seriously injured following a shooting and related car crash in Maryland’s largest city, police said on Sunday while still seeking information about what happened.

The violence happened early Saturday evening in west Baltimore, where officers found two men outside with gunshot wounds, media outlets reported. One of the men, who was 43, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to a police release.

Officers also located a vehicle that crashed into a pole in the block where the shooting occurred and found inside a 23-year-old woman who had been shot, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said late Saturday. Both the other man, who is 65, and the woman were in stable condition early Sunday.

A 2-year-old boy and 3-year-boy were injured as a result of the vehicle crash, with head trauma and lacerations, the police release said. The 2-year-old was in critical but stable condition, while the 3-year was in stable condition.

During a Saturday news conference, Harrison urged witnesses to come forward: “We know people heard something. We know people saw something.”

A separate homicide occurred late Saturday in north Baltimore, where city police say a 42-year-old was shot and later pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives were investigating, authorities said.