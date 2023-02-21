Police: Boy among 3 killed at Puerto Rico birthday party

AP NEWS
    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Gunmen opened fire at a birthday party in northern Puerto Rico and killed three people including a 4-year-old boy, police said Tuesday.

    The shooting injured two other children, ages 9 and 10, in the attack Monday night at a public housing complex in the U.S. territory’s coastal town of Cataño, police said in a statement.

    Police said two men were killed at the party and that the 4-year-old boy died at a hospital on Tuesday.

    Officials said the boy was not related to the men, adding that they believe the shooting was tied to drug trafficking.

    No one has been arrested.

